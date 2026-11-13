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Green bean casserole was invented in 1955, but it’s not the dish it used to be
By Jenn Allen,7 days ago
Green bean casserole started decades ago with canned green beans, when Campbell’s home economists in Camden, New Jersey, answered an Associated Press reporter’s call for a side dish made from common pantry ingredients. Home cooks have since reworked it, making the sauce from scratch and both adding and subtracting ingredients. The current Campbell’s recipe still uses cream of mushroom soup and French-fried onions, but this humble recipe offers much more.