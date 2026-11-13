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Instacart starts stocking up bars
By Catherine Douglas Moran,7 days ago
Instacart announced Thursday a partnership with digital platform Provi that will help restock bars and restaurants with non-alcoholic essentials. With the tie-up, Provi clients can order items like garnishes, mixers, juice, cleaning supplies and more from grocers through Instacart for same-day delivery. The partnership sharpens Instacart’s restaurant expertise as the...