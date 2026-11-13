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Stanhope Elmore baseball to host 1st annual alumni game Friday night
7 days ago
The Stanhope Elmore baseball program has one of the most storied and successful athletic programs in the Elmore and Autauga area. The Mustangs have a state championship, finished state runner-up three times, with seven additional semi-final appearances. Long time assistant Wade Atchley was named as the head baseball coach this summer, and he has wasted no time in making sure the athletes pour their time into the community that supports them. He also wants the current team to realize that the players that came before them set a standard that they want the 2027 team and beyond to uphold.