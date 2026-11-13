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Red Sox Should Take Boston Celtics Approach This Winter
By Jordan Leandre,7 days ago
When the Boston Celtics lose a playoff series in embarrassing fashion, they get uncomfortable in reconfiguring their roster. When the Boston Red Sox lose a playoff series in embarrassing fashion, they’ve dug deeper into their comfort zone and overall lowered the floor. But on the heels of the franchise’s second consecutive Wild Card Series disaster-class against the New York Yankees, it’s time to consider altering the approach.