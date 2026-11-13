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Soluna Holdings Eyes Nearly $4 Billion AI Data Center Expansion in Willacy County
By RGG Business Journal Staff,7 days ago
RAYMONDVILLE, Texas — Soluna Holdings is preparing to dramatically expand its footprint in Willacy County with Project Kati 2, an artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data center representing a nearly $4 billion capital investment, according to CEO John Belizaire. Speaking in an in-depth interview with the RGG Business Journal...