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Employ Milwaukee launches $9,000 relocation incentive program
By Elisabeth Montemurro,7 days ago
MILWAUKEE — A new program is providing up to $9,000 in relocation reimbursement for non-Wisconsin residents to move to Milwaukee. The program, called Milwaukee Fresh, is an initiative from Employ Milwaukee designed to attract workers in high-demand fields, including health care, engineering, information technology, biotechnology and public service. Employ...
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