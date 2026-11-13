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Witcher 3 devs use AI to help Polish voice actor reprise role of Geralt after stroke
By Imran Khan,7 days ago
Original Polish voice actor for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt protagonist Geralt of Rivia Jacek Rozenek has consented to a special exception for CD Projekt Red to use AI to aid his voice acting in the announced expansion to the 11-year-old game, specifically for the purpose of maintaining continuity in his performance after his voice was changed following a stroke.