undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pedro Almodóvar explores how good friends can get so angry in 'Bitter Christmas'
By Justin Chang,7 days ago
In this film-within-a-film, Almodóvar explores how the closest pals can suddenly become bitterly estranged — and all the ways that art imitates life (and vice versa). Like many great filmmakers deep into their careers, Pedro Almodóvar is sometimes accused of making the same film over and over again — a reductive criticism that's nonetheless worth unpacking.