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Fifth Force rules at regional trivia bowl
By William Furry,4 days ago
There is nothing trivial about Twin City Trivia, an annual competition that challenges trivia teams across central Illinois to match their wits and collective wisdom for prizes and a coveted trophy. The big event was held Saturday, Nov. 7, at Smash House Bar and Restaurant on Normal’s east side, where 25 teams — including two Springfield teams — gathered to face off.
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