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Galveston County residents show environmental concerns about proposed desalination plant
By Julianna Washburn, Galveston County Bureau,7 days ago
The proposed Bayshore Desalination Facility aims to help with water security in the region by removing salt and minerals from seawater to produce 24.5 million gallons of drinking water a day for a region that’s home to nearly 8 million residents. Galveston County residents and environmental activists expressed concerns...