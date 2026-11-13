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Football Recap: Mason Landers Keeps Finding the End Zone on the Ground + How To Watch
By Team Reports,8 days ago
Grandview and Whitesboro squared off in some playoff action on Thursday, but Grandview had to settle for second. They took a hard 44-27 fall against Whitesboro. The Zebras were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Whitesboro apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played back in November 2024.