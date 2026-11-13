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Scientists warn 1.5°C climate change threshold could arrive by 2029
By Bob Berwyn, Inside Climate News,7 days ago
Climate action has stalled for five years as fossil fuel development keeps growing. ANTALYA, Turkey—Amid upbeat green-tech pep talks and notices for happy hours at the annual United Nations COP31 climate change conference on Thursday, two new reports offered a stark reminder of how far the world remains from containing global warming.
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