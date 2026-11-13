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Holiday markets, shopping and festive events await in Harford County
By Hello Harford,8 days ago
There's something magical about holiday shopping in a charming small town. Decorated storefronts, twinkling lights, festive music, and the warm welcome of local shop owners make the season feel extra special. In Harford County, Maryland, holiday shopping is more than checking gifts off your list. It's an experience worth making a day, or even a weekend, out of!
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