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Vehicle Destroyed, Building Damaged After Thursday Night Fire in Johnson City
By David Barr, Assignment Editor,7 days ago
A vehicle was destroyed and a building was damaged after a fire occurred at a Burns Street building in Johnson City Thursday night. According to the Johnson City Fire Department, crews responded around 8:15 to a reported building fire at 7 Burns Street. When they arrived, they found a vehicle on fire and flames extending into the ceiling of the building.
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