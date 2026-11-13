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Securing the Supply Chain: OEM Programs and a Formal Sparing Strategy
8 days ago
Shady Saeed and Omar Al-Essa reveal two very different strategies for securing spare parts: one built around OEM programs, the other around a strict internal policy. With spare parts availability under pressure, OEMs and end users are taking different paths to secure supply. Shady Saeed describes how FS-Elliott has expanded its global supply chain and built long-term service and parts agreements, including storage facilities that keep critical components like rotors preserved and ready to dispatch, programs he says grew directly out of feedback from end users.