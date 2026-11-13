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Bobcats brace for another stout defense in the shape of improved Northern Colorado
By Thomas Stuber,7 days ago
One week after getting a big challenge from the Idaho State defense, Montana State can expect some of the same when it ventures to Northern Colorado for a high noon showdown with the Bears, who surprisingly boast the No. 3 ranked defense in terms of points allowed and total defense in league games and are No. 2 against the run in all games.
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