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A Jewel Of Penthouse In Century Hill, $13.5M
By Philip Ferrato,8 days ago
Located in the heart of L.A.’s iconic Century Hill enclave, this completely reimagined penthouse is a true rarity. The largest unit in the building—spanning 6,555 square feet—it features five bedrooms, six full baths and two powder rooms across an expansive, elegantly renovated interior. The two-level (house-sized) condominium has extensive entertaining spaces on both levels, including a 1,600-square-foot rooftop terrace with views of the towers of Century City and the Hollywood Hills, and more intimate outdoor spaces on the main level. It just came to the market for the first time, at $13.5 million.