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HARBOUR Bringing Their Hometown Show to Bogart’s
By Erin Pierce,7 days ago
Cincinnati's own HARBOUR is heading back to Bogart’s on Saturday for the first time since 2024, and what a welcome home it will be!. Since forming in 2014, the indie rock band has gone from playing local rooms to touring across the country, building a following with its mix of indie pop, alternative rock, and big, layered vocals. For a band that got its start here, a night at Bogart’s is a chance to play for the hometown crowd that has been part of the journey.