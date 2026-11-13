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🔔Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign in Milwaukee with $3.3 million fundraising goal
By Alex Corradetti,7 days ago
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County officially kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign on Friday, Nov. 13, with a celebration at the Milwaukee Public Market. CBS 58 Morning Anchor Alex Corradetti emceed the event, which brought together Salvation Army leadership, community partners and local leaders...
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