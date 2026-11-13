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Bengals draft pick jeopardized at NFL trade deadline: paperwork oversight exposed
By Chris Whitfield,5 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals abruptly walked away from a reported trade at the 2026 NFL deadline after a league rules wrinkle surfaced on social media — a move that cost them a shot at adding a pass rusher and exposed a gap in roster-management oversight. The reversal, prompted by contract analyst reporting, left the player involved and Bengals decision-makers in an awkward position as the deadline closed.