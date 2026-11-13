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A Miami Custom Printing Company With 10 Years in Business Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
By Twinkle Jha,7 days ago
E-Graphic Design Inc has officially filed for bankruptcy protection. Court records do not specify a reason that could have led to the filing. The Miami, Florida-based company provides its services as a custom printing and manufacturing studio. Note: Chapter 11 allows businesses to reorganize their debts while continuing operations under...