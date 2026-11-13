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Out and About: Medicare, things to let go of, and some trivia
By Editorial Staff,7 days ago
If your car is running, I’m voting for it. Now that the elections are done for a while, I’m now getting phone calls concerning my eligibility for Medicare. No matter how much I try to sound like someone who is totally mentally and physically wasted, they continue to call. If they don’t call, those people concerned with my car warranty insist on wasting my time. I’ve done my patriotic duty already by helping the governors of Delaware and West Virginia, plus donating to the remodeling of the East Ballroom of the White House. When will it ever end?
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