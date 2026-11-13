undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
"40-year-old Jordan still hit us for 40" – Richard Jefferson says 76ers don't need a "feared LeBron"
By Brenn Allen Flores,4 days ago
At 41 years old, LeBron James is still expected to help lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a championship. However, unlike earlier stages of his career, he may not need to be the team's most dominant player to get there. With a talented roster around him, headlined by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe, the Sixers can rely on his experience and basketball IQ rather than his physical dominance.