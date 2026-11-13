undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mayor Buckley: Follow Up Statement About Gasoline Prices
By Brian O'Neil,7 days ago
FROM MAYOR JOHN BUCKLEY: Earlier this year, I brought attention to the significant disparity in gasoline prices between our communities here in the Canisteo Valley and neighboring areas such as Bath. For several years, residents in Hornell, Canisteo, North Hornell, Arkport, and Hornellsville have routinely paid 30 to 40 cents more per gallon at local gas stations, despite being just a short distance from communities enjoying considerably lower prices.
3