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BBRSDA secures nearly $688,000 in grants to support Bristol Bay salmon fishery
By NF Staff,8 days ago
The Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA) has secured nearly $688,000 in federal grant funding over the past few months to support two initiatives aimed at strengthening the Bristol Bay sockeye salmon fishery by expanding domestic seafood markets and improving access to real-time salmon return data. The two awards,...
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