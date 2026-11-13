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Floyd Bennett Field’s Historic Hangars Receive $10 Million Boost for Restoration and Public Use
By Moreno Aguiari,7 days ago
Two historic hangars at Floyd Bennett Field, the Brooklyn, New York, airfield associated with Amelia Earhart, Wiley Post, and Howard Hughes, are moving closer to a new chapter. Governor Kathy Hochul announced on November 2, 2026, that New York State will provide $10 million to the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy to support the restoration and reuse of Hangars 3 and 4. The funding will help restore the interiors and prepare the buildings for public programming, education, workforce development, and community activities. The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York will administer the investment. “With this $10 million investment, we are turning these historic hangars into a place for learning, opportunity and fun,” Hochul said. The state grant builds on a separate $26 million National Park Service investment in the hangars’ exteriors. Working with the Park Service, the conservancy plans to prepare nearly 50,000 square feet of interior space for public use, giving the former aviation buildings a continuing role within Gateway National Recreation Area.