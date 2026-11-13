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American Airlines Dropped One Bogus Award Fee. Alaska Airlines And Air Canada Keep Collecting Theirs.
By Matthew Klint,5 days ago
American Airlines once charged members $75 to book an award ticket close to departure. The airline eventually eliminated that fee, but a new account from its former loyalty chief offers a revealing reminder: the work used to justify a charge can disappear long before the charge does. American Airlines Kept...