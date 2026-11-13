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Turnovers help Mendon football thrash Marcellus to win regional title
By Editorial Staff,7 days ago
MENDON — In a clash of local eight-man football programs last weekend, it was the established and experienced Mendon team that raced past an up-and-coming and gritty Marcellus team Saturday afternoon by a score of 60-14. The Wildcats kept it close in the early going, taking the 7-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Hornets capitalized on two Marcellus turnovers in the second quarter en route to a 36-14 lead at the half, eventually running away with the victory and putting them one step closer to a trip to the Superior Dome.