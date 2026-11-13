undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
United Airlines Passenger Accused Of Storming Cockpit Had Been Deported Twice And Granted Asylum, DHS Says
By Matthew Klint,7 days ago
A passenger accused of claiming to have a bomb and trying to enter the cockpit of a United Airlines flight had previously been deported twice, then received asylum, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The newly disclosed immigration history adds another troubling layer to an incident that thankfully ended with the aircraft landing safely and the suspect in custody.