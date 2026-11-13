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CLASS AA STATE VOLLEYBALL: Big runs propel SW Christian past W-M
By Kip Kovar,8 days ago
ST. PAUL — Experience can play a big part for a team at this time of the year. For the Watertown-Mayer volleyball team, that’s not something they have a ton of. Making their first state tournament appearance since 2019, W-M had a tough test ahead of them, taking on No. 2 Southwest Christian in the Class AA state quarterfinals. The Stars, making their fourth-straight state tournament appearance, showed their experience as they picked up a 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-13) sweep of the Royals Nov. 12 at Grand Casino Arena.