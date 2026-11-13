undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Deputies investigate overnight burglary at Greenville County restaurant
By Mary Kate Howland,7 days ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it is investigating an overnight burglary at a restaurant. Deputies said that around 4:18 a.m., an unidentified man wearing all black broke into Kendall’s Grill on West Blue Ridge Drive and took three cash registers and a kitchen knife. The suspect fled before deputies arrived.
7