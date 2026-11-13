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Schoolcraft volleyball wins district title, advances to regionals
By Editorial Staff,7 days ago
SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft’s volleyball team took home a district title last week, and also advanced to the regional finals late this week. In district play held at home last week, the Eagles did not drop a set throughout the tournament, sweeping Union City 25-22, 25-10, 25-15 in the district semifinals, then going on to sweep Bronson in the district finals 27-25, 25-16, 25-14. In the regional semifinals against Bangor Tuesday, the Eagles kept rolling, sweeping the Vikings 25-14, 25-18, 25-13 to continue their perfect run through the state tournament.