undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Linux 7.5 To Include New hwpoison-panic Tool For Intentionally Crashing Your System
7 days ago
A new tool expected to be merged to the Linux 7.5 source tree provides a new exercise for the kernel and in the process bringing down the system. The new hwpoison-panic tool is set to be added to the Linux kernel source tree that tests out the vm.panic_on_unrecoverable_memory_failure option for forcing an immediate kernel panic when an unrecoverable memory failures hits specific unrecoverable kernel-owned page types. This tool makes it easy to test the kernel behavior without waiting for multi-bit ECC errors on kernel-owned pages or other similar hardware memory errors.