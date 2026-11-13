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North Texas school districts lose more students as closures loom
By Silas Allen, Staff Writer,7 days ago
Nearly all of North Texas’ major school districts saw their enrollments shrink this year, district figures show. The declines represent the latest data point in a years-long trend of public school enrollment losses in districts across the state. Experts predict those declines are set to continue and even accelerate in coming years.
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