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Sherrill signs Mukherji bill requiring faster responses to warrants in domestic violence cases
By David Wildstein,7 days ago
Gov. Mikie Sherrill has signed legislation sponsored by State Sen. Raj Mukherji (D-Jersey City) requiring telecommunications companies and social media platforms to expedite responses to search warrants in domestic violence and stalking investigations. The bipartisan bill, S-4409, is modeled after Oregon’s “Kristil’s Law,” named for Kristil Krug, who was murdered...
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