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Downcoded again? Start logging it now, before the AMA's new tools arrive
4 days ago
The AMA will help physicians report and fight insurer downcoding. Here's how practices can find, log and appeal downcodes now, using MGMA's draft bill as the standard. The AMA House of Delegates voted Nov. 9 to step up its fight against insurer downcoding. The AMA will now help physicians report health plan noncompliance to regulators and challenge payment cuts made without a look at the medical record. For practice administrators, the practical question is what to do before those tools exist. The answer is to start finding and logging every downcode now and to measure each one against the standard MGMA has written into its own draft legislation.