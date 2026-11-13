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This Week in Waste: Top Stories Nov. 9–13
By Waste360 Staff,7 days ago
#5 - Waste World: 40 Under 40 Spotlight – Mason McNeill. On this episode of the Waste World podcast, Gage Edwards talks with Mason McNeill, chief commercial officer at Denali and a 2026 Waste360 40 Under 40 honoree. McNeill discusses the growth of food waste recycling, the infrastructure needed to expand organics diversion, and how acquisitions, industry partnerships and public policy are shaping the future of organics recycling.