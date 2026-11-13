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RØZ Turned The Aztec Theatre Into a Dance Party!
By Mayela Jaime,7 days ago
House beats, reggaeton rhythms, and a crowd ready to move!. There was no easing into the night at The Aztec Theatre last night. From the moment RØZ got going, the room started moving. The Mexico City electronic duo, made up of Manolo Cabrera and Hugo Lara, brought their Se Está Haciendo Tarde Tour to San Antonio and quickly turned the historic venue into something that felt much closer to a club than a traditional concert hall.