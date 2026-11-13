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From Account Opening to Lifelong Member
By Nicky Hinrichsen,4 days ago
For most credit unions, a new member's first real interaction is opening an account. It is also where many relationships quietly stall. The account is approved, a welcome email goes out, and the member is left to figure out the rest. Weeks later, the account holds a small balance, sees little activity, and may never become the primary relationship the credit union hoped for.