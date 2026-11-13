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Ron Perisho’s generosity inspires Gettysburg’s next generation of scholars
By Corey Jewart,4 days ago
Through Ron Perisho’s generosity, Gettysburg College students are transforming historic photographs and artifacts into public exhibitions. Exploring Lincoln and Civil War history, students gained research skills, curatorial experience, and confidence while bringing America’s past to life in Schmucker Art Gallery. Photographs Michael Aaron ’26 had known since childhood...