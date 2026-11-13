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Interactive: How to save on holiday décor without skimping on your setup
By Share,7 days ago
Prices are up. Nearly half of Americans plan to spend less on holiday décor this year. Find out exactly how much you can save with the right strategy. Forty-five percent of consumers plan to spend less on holiday décor this year, and 30% aren't buying any new decorations at all — and given that prices have climbed 10% in the past year, it's hard to blame them.