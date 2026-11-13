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Nor’easter brings damaging winds, coastal flooding to Northeast
By Justin Boggs,7 days ago
While nor’easters are known for their heavy snow, a storm hitting the northeastern U.S. is mostly bringing damaging winds and coastal flooding this weekend. Coastal flood warnings and advisories are in effect for Long Island and the New Jersey coast. Forecasters say low-lying areas along the New Jersey coast could see up to 2 feet of coastal flooding. Up to a foot of coastal flooding is possible along the Long Island coast, according to the National Weather Service.