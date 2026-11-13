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Chautauqua County Gets First Snow of Season
7 days ago
The calendar says winter is still more than a month away, but the weather is cold enough in Chautauqua County for some snow. A photo posted Friday morning on the Chautauqua County Government's Facebook page shows the first trace snow of the season in Mayville, enough to leave a light dusting on a bench near the Chautauqua County Courthouse. There have also been images of snow in other locations in the county, including the Village of Cassadaga and on I-86 near the Pennsylvania state line.