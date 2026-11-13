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Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are mending fences after his 2024 dropout, his new book says
By Jeff Zeleny, CNN,7 days ago
(CNN) — Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi have broken bread. In his new book, the former president said he met with the former House speaker over an Italian lunch in hopes of mending a close friendship that deeply ruptured after she pushed him to end his bid for reelection. He acknowledged it was “hard to take so many old friends turning on me.”