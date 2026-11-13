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Jamestown Man Accused of Tossing Asphalt Chunk Through Apartment Window
7 days ago
Jamestown Police have arrested a city man on a felony charge after he allegedly threw a chunk of asphalt through a window at an apartment complex on Thursday. Officers were called to the Charlestowne Apartments at 30 Charles Street shortly before 12:30 PM for a criminal mischief complaint. After reviewing security footage of the complex, they discovered that 51-year-old Patrick Patterson was the person who allegedly committed the damage. Patterson was located at his residence, a short distance from the scene, and was taken into custody without incident. He was held pending arraignment on a charge of 3rd-degree criminal mischief.
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