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‘Standing up here alone feels wrong’: Steven Spielberg honored at Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit
By Bianca Betancourt, CNN,7 days ago
New York City (CNN) — Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg, who at 79 remains the highest grossing director of all time, was honored on Thursday night at the Museum of Modern Art’s glitzy annual Film Benefit, an event to raise money for the institution’s film department, while also celebrating some of the most influential names in moviemaking.