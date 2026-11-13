undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PTW SEC Round Up: Playoff Picture
By Kevin Gazzale,8 days ago
SEC Football is heating up and we’re here to break it all down and look ahead to the coming week. Up and down week again last week but we were able to keep our head above water. Overall just a bad week in terms of reading games and motivations for teams. LSU continues to dissapoint but this schedule and the teams on it will give them as many tries as it takes for them to secure a big win. They have a clear path as a 3 loss playoff participant but that path means beating Texas, Tennessee and a season finale at Arkansas. It’s possible, is it likely? I’m not so sure.