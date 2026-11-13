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With $3.5M in funding, Betterness wants to turn Miami neighborhoods into wellness networks
By Riley Kaminer,7 days ago
Seven months ago, Miami-based Betterness was building an AI-powered health coach that could help people manage their wellness routines. Now, the startup wants to take that concept beyond the smartphone and into the neighborhoods where people actually live, work and exercise. Betterness has secured an additional $1 million in seed...