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Faena Residences Miami Breaks Ground On 68-Story Twin Towers Along Miami River
7 days ago
An official groundbreaking ceremony has been held for Faena Residences Miami, a pair of 68-story residential skyscrapers set to rise approximately 800 feet at 24 SW 4th Street along the Miami River in Downtown Miami. Designed by the late Rafael Viñoly and developed by Fortune International Group and KAR Properties in partnership with Faena, the development will yield 434 condominium residences and serve as the residential centerpiece of a planned 14-acre cultural district. Coastal Construction is serving as the general contractor.
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