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Eversource Wins U.S. Labor Department “Hire Vets” Award
By Joanne Nesti,7 days ago
(November 13, 2026) — For the seventh year in a row, Eversource Energy has again been honored with the U.S. Department of Labor’s HIRE Vets Medallion Award for 2026, the federal government’s highest recognition for employers committed to recruiting, hiring and retaining military veterans. The prestigious award reflects the energy company’s unrelenting focus on creating a veteran-friendly workplace, offering meaningful career pathways and professional development resources that help service members successfully transition to civilian life.